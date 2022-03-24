Raúl de Tomás dropped from Spain squad because of injury

MADRID (AP) — Striker Raúl de Tomás has injured his right shoulder in training and was dropped from Spain’s squad ahead of friendlies against Albania and Iceland. The Spanish soccer federation says De Tomás is leaving the squad to avoid the risk of aggravating the injury. Spain hosts Albania in Barcelona on Saturday and Iceland in A Coruña on Tuesday. De Tomás had been called up for Spain’s first team for the first time in November. Spain coach Luis Enrique was not expected to replace the Espanyol player for the upcoming friendlies.