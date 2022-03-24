Struggling Spanish club Mallorca hires Mexican coach Aguirre

MADRID (AP) — Struggling Spanish club Mallorca has hired veteran Mexican coach Javier Aguirre. Aguirre arrives with the goal of saving Mallorca from relegation with nine rounds to go in the Spanish league. The club owned by American businessman Robert Sarver sits in 18th place with 26 points. Aguirre coached México’s national team during two separate stints. He had been fired by Mexican club Monterrey in February. He has vast experience in the Spanish league and previously coached Osasuna, Atlético Madrid, Zaragoza, Espanyol and Leganés. The 63-year-old Aguirre replaces Luis García Plaza, who was fired after the team lost at Espanyol on Sunday.