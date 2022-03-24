Tennessee back in women’s Sweet 16 after 6-year absence

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Lady Vols seem poised to once again be a force in women’s basketball after the storied program had fallen on some almost unimaginable hard times. There have early tournament exits, players transferring and a loyal coach fired. Coach Kellie Harper helped Tennessee win three national titles as a point guard. Now she has the Lady Vols back in their first Sweet 16 berth in six years. It’s an indication of the program trending in the right direction in Harper’s third season. Tennessee is the only program to play in all 40 NCAA Tournaments and was the first to win eight national championships. This will be the Lady Vols’ 35th Sweet 16 appearance.