Vogt and A’s finalize $850,000, 1-year deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran catcher Stephen Vogt has finalized his $850,000, one-year contract to rejoin the Oakland Athletics. The 37-year-old Vogt, who was a free agent, can earn a $100,000 bonus for spending 60 days on the active major league roster. He batted .195 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 78 games between the Arizona Diamondbacks and World Series champion Atlanta Braves last season. The two-time All-Star became a minor league free agent this winter. He spent from 2013 through part of 2017 with Oakland and also spent the 2019 season in the Bay Area with San Francisco. He lives in Olympia, Washington, and had hoped to stay on the West Coast.