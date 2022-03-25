Ben Martin opens 2-shot lead in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Ben Martin shot his second straight 6-under 66 on Friday to double his lead to two strokes in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship. Martin had four birdies in a late five-hole stretch, finishing the afternoon round on the front nine at breezy Corales Golf Course. The 34-year-old former Clemson player has made only one other PGA Tour start this year, missing the cut in Puerto Rico with rounds of 78 and 70. He won the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his lone PGA Tour title. Alex Smalley was second at 10 under after a 65. Chad Ramey and Adam Schenk were 9 under.