Salah’s turn as Egypt beats Senegal in 1st leg of WC playoff

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Mohamed Salah had his say this time as Egypt beat Sadio Mané’s Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of their World Cup playoff in Cairo. A Salah shot came off the crossbar and forced an own goal to give Egypt a slender lead to take to Tuesday’s second leg in Senegal. The Salah-Mané international rivalry continued six weeks after the Liverpool teammates met in the final of the African Cup. Senegal won that game in a shootout with Mané’s decisive penalty. Algeria won 1-0 in Cameroon and Tunisia beat Mali 1-0 in the first legs of their playoffs. Congo and Morocco drew 1-1 and Ghana and Nigeria was 0-0.