SailGP’s sprint for $1 million could be race of attrition

After a week of mayhem on lively San Francisco Bay, it’s not unrealistic to think that SailGP’s $1 million, winner-take-all Season 2 championship will go to the last F50 catamaran remaining in one piece. It’s been that kind of season for tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s globe-trotting league, which has seen crashes and capsizes galore among the world’s most accomplished skippers. Defending champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia and Jimmy Spithill of Team USA both capsized their $7 million foiling catamarans during training for the Mubadala United States Grand Prix. The regatta will culminate with the top three crews racing for the $1 million check.