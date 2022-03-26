Epicenter pulls away to win Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Favorite Epicenter took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, surging past leader Zozos and Pioneer of Medina entering the stretch and pulling away for a 2 1/2-length victory Saturday in the $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds. The Steve Asmussen-trained bay colt started the Grade 2 stakes race from the No. 6 post at even money and tucked in behind Zozos with Pioneer of Medina to his right and stayed before making his move from the outside at the top of the stretch and was soon clear down the stretch for his second win in three starts this year.