Ball scores 33 points, Hornets spoil Irving’s home debut

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets spoiled Kyrie Irving’s first home game of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-110. Irving misfired for 3 1/2 quarters, finally warmed up to give the Nets the lead, and then the Hornets regained control with clutch 3-point shooting to give them a victory that tied them with Brooklyn for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Irving finished with 16 points and tied his season high with 11 assists but shot 6 for 22 from the field.