Chad Ramey wins windswept Corales Puntacana Championship

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Chad Ramey won the windswept Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by a stroke. Ramey closed with a 5-under 67, completing a two-putt par on the par-4 18th after Martin missed a 6-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff. Two strokes behind Martin entering the round, Ramey made four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 to take the lead at Corales Golf Course. With the tournament played opposite the Match Play event in Austin, Texas, Ramey earned a spot in the PGA Championship but not the Masters. The 29-year-old from Mississippi finished at 17-under 271. Martin led after each of the first three rounds. He closed with a 70. Smalley shot 67.