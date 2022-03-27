Defending champion Stanford tops Texas 59-50 in Elite 8

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 20 points in front of her hometown crowd, Haley Jones added 18 points and defending national champion Stanford is headed back to the women’s Final Four after toppling No. 2 seed Texas 59-50. The Cardinal will be in their 15th Final Four in program history and will play either North Carolina State or Connecticut in the national semifinals in Minneapolis. Cameron Brink added 10 points for Stanford. Joanne Allen-Taylor led Texas with 15 points before fouling out. Big 12 freshman of the year Rori Harmon was limited to 14 points