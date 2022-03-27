Doncic, Mavs top Jazz 114-100 for inside track to home court

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points,and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 114-100 on Sunday night for the inside track to home-court advantage in what could be a first-round playoff matchup. The Mavericks moved a game ahead of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference and earned a split of the season series, with the home team winning all four games. Dallas would have to finish a game ahead of Utah if the Jazz keep their Northwest Division lead over Denver. The Mavericks and Jazz have seven games remaining. Rudy Gay scored 18 points for the Jazz, who lost their fourth in a row on a season-long, six-game trip that ends Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Clippers.