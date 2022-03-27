NC State looks to end UConn’s Final Four streak

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — It’s been 24 years since North Carolina State has reached a Final Four and during that time UConn has been to 18 of them, including the last 13 straight. The top-seeded Wolfpack will try to end their drought and stop the Huskies’ streak when the two teams play on Monday night in the Bridgeport Region final. It could be a tall task for Wes Moore’s team, which is playing a game in the Huskies’ backyard in front of an expected sellout crowd that will be pulling hard for UConn.