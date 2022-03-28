After NCAA run, Saint Peter’s will always have the memories

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Saint Peter’s unexpected run in the NCAA Tournament ended with a bus ride back to New Jersey and the prospect Shaheen Holloway might have coached his last game with the Peacocks. The school was the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. The program had never before won an NCAA Tournament game. This time, it beat the likes of Kentucky and Purdue before losing Sunday to North Carolina. All the players on the team are eligible to come back next season. The question is whether Holloway will come back. The coaching job is open at Seton Hall, where he once played.