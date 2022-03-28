Gophers’ Steveson wins Hodge again as top college wrestler

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson of Minnesota has been named repeat winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the top wrestler in college wrestling. WIN magazine announced Steveson had received 49 of 59 first-place votes from a panel of retired coaches, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, media members, past winners and fans. Three-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell was runner-up and and two-time national champ Nick Lee of Penn State was third.