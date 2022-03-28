Pelicans’ undrafted rookie Alvarado inks multiyear contract

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans say they have converted undrafted rookie guard Jose Alvarado’s two-way contract to a guaranteed multiyear deal. The club did not disclose contract terms, but the new deal means the former four-year Georgia Tech standout would be eligible for postseason games. The 6-foot Alvarado appeared in just eight of New Orleans’ first 35 games this season, but has seen a surge in playing time lately. He has scored in double figures 10 times since Jan. 20, including a season-high of 23 points on Saturday against San Antonio. He has also had multiple steals in 13 games, with as many as six in a game.