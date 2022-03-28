Ravens hire Kerry Dixon as assistant QBs coach

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Kerry Dixon as an assistant quarterbacks coach. Dixon joins coach John Harbaugh’s staff after 15 seasons as a college assistant, most recently as wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech from 2019-21. Prior to that, Dixon was at Toledo, where he served as the team’s running backs coach in 2018. From 2015-17, he was the wide receivers coach at Florida. Dixon has also coached running backs at Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Montana State. He was an offensive coordinator at Stillman, and he coached quarterbacks at Texas Southern in 2008 and Morgan State the previous year.