Ronaldo says Portugal ready to avoid an upset like Italy’s

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the World Cup. Portugal faces a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia. That was the team that shocked Italy last week to keep the four-time champions out of the World Cup for the second straight time. Ronaldo says “I don’t think they will surprise us tomorrow. Portugal will play better and we will make it to the World Cup.” Ronaldo is hoping to play in his 10th consecutive major tournament after appearing in four World Cups and five European Championships since 2004.