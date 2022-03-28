Sheldon Kennedy talks safety, inclusion at NHL GMs meeting

MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Sheldon Kennedy addressed NHL general managers on the opening day of their first in-person meeting in two years. He and league executive Kim Davis led a discussion about safety and inclusion. Kennedy has been a voice for victims following his own experience being sexually abused by a coach during his time as a junior hockey player. The league is attempting to push forward on those issues in the aftermath of the Chicago Blackhawks investigation into allegations a player was sexually assaulted by a video coach in 2010.