Steelers CB Witherspoon cashes in on breakout season

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon’s patience paid off with a new contract. Witherspoon signed a two-year deal to remain with the Steelers rather than leave in free agency. The signing marked an abrupt turnaround for Witherspoon. He hardly played during the first half of the 2021 season after being acquired in a trade with Seattle. An injury to veteran Joe Haden provided Witherspoon with an opportunity and he responded by pulling down a career-best three interceptions. Witherspoon says he didn’t get rattled while he rode the bench and focused on taking advantage whenever the chance to get back on the field arose.