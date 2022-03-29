Engstler’s grit helps Louisville women reach Final Four

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Louisville’s Emily Engstler made just 1 of 9 field goals against Michigan in the Wichita Region final. She missed all five of her 3-point tries and was held to five points. But she also had 16 rebounds, six steals and four assists and played a key role in helping the top-seeded Cardinals defeat No. 3 seed Michigan 62-50 in the Elite Eight. She was named to the Wichita Region All-Tournament Team. Louisville will play South Carolina in a national semifinal on Friday,