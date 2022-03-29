Hotbed for women’s hoops in Minnesota goes beyond Bueckers

By DAVE CAMPBELL

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers has led the Connecticut Huskies to their 14th straight Final Four. They’ll play in the national semifinals in Minneapolis. The games at Target Center will be about 10 miles away from where Bueckers had a standout career at Hopkins High School. The talent in the Twin Cities area goes well beyond Bueckers. Former WNBA star Lindsay Whalen is the head coach at her alma mater Minnesota. She signed a well-regarded recruiting class for next season with all four players coming from the state.