James out at Mavs, Davis near return as Lakers eye play-in

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James will miss a game at Dallas with a sprained right ankle and Anthony Davis remains sidelined but close to returning from a foot sprain. The injury problems for the Los Angeles Lakers come as the team battles for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers are a half-game ahead of San Antonio for 10th in the West. James and Davis were listed as doubtful, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The eight-time All-Star hasn’t played since Feb. 16 because of the right mid-foot sprain. The Lakers’ next game is Thursday at Utah.