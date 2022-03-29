Marshall, ODU, S. Miss get OK to exit C-USA for Sun Belt

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Conference USA has agreed to allow Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to expedite their move to the Sun Belt. The resolution announced Tuesday allows the three schools to withdraw from Conference USA by the end of the current academic year. Joining them in their maiden season is Championship Subdivision powerhouse James Madison. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss accepted invitations to the Sun Belt last fall. Each announced last month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30, which led to a legal spat with the league. Conference USA says it will enter the fall with 11 members.