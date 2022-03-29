Matthews scores league-leading 49th, Leafs beat Bruins 6-4

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 49th goal and added an assist as Toronto ended Boston’s four-game winning streak with a 6-4 victory. Matthews’ goal late in the second period was the fourth of five straight scored by the Maple Leafs, who held a 6-1 lead and flustered the Bruins into a string of retaliatory hits and penalties. Colin Blackwell scored his first goal since joining Toronto in a trade at the deadline and the Leafs got a goal and assist each from Morgan Rielly, Alexander Kerfoot and Mitchell Marner.