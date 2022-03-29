Pirates SS prospect Oneil Cruz to start season at Triple-A

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz will start the season in the minors. The team has optioned the towering 6-foot-7 shortstop to Triple-A Indianapolis in hopes of getting him more experience. The 23-year-old Cruz had put together a solid spring training, going 5 for 15 with two home runs in Grapefruit League play. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said the team believes Cruz needs a little seasoning before being called up for good. Cruz hit his first major league home run last October in a brief big league cameo.