Player sues USTA over allegation coach abused her

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A tennis player alleges in a lawsuit that the U.S. Tennis Association failed to protect her from a coach who she says sexually abused her when she was 19. Kylie McKenzie alleges coach Anibal Aranda touched her vagina after a 2018 practice at the USTA’s training center in Orlando, Florida. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims but McKenzie agreed to let her identity be known in coverage of her lawsuit. The USTA says it had no knowledge of harassment or inappropriate conduct by Aranda until McKenzie reported the incident and then acted swiftly in reporting the allegation. Efforts to reach Aranda for comment were unsuccessful.