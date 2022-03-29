Portugal tops N. Macedonia, Ronaldo makes it to another WCup

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — There will be at least one more World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. The all-time top scorer in men’s international soccer will get to play in his fifth World Cup in Qatar after Portugal defeated North Macedonia 2-0 in the European qualifying playoffs. This time there was no stunning late winner for North Macedonia to eliminate the traditional powerhouse like against European champions Italy last Thursday in Palermo. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the hosts after a pass by Ronaldo in the first half and added another goal in the second to secure Portugal’s in the World Cup for the sixth straight time.