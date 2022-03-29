Round 3: UNC, Duke set for 1st NCAA meeting in Final Four

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke and North Carolina split two regular-season meetings in what appeared to be the final rivalry games for retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, the Blue Devils and Tar Heels will meet in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in their long series. It comes in the Final Four on Saturday in New Orleans. The Blue Devils won the first meeting by 20 points in Chapel Hill in a dominating performance. But the Tar Heels won the rematch and spoiled Krzyzewski’s emotional final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.