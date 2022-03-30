Bridges, Ball help Hornets to 125-114 win over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 31 points and LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Charlotte Hornets past the New York Knicks 125-114. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Terry Rozier added 15 points for the Hornets, who have won eight of their last 11 games. Charlotte improved to 40-37 and clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Evan Fournier scored 30 points, going 6 for 8 from long distance, RJ Barrett added 25, and Julius Randle chipped in 21 for the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak halted.