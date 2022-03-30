Doctor dies working for FIFA at World Cup playoff in Nigeria

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A doctor died because of a heart issue while working at a World Cup qualifying game in Nigeria. FIFA says Joseph Kabungo was the official FIFA doctor overseeing doping controls of players at the Nigeria-Ghana playoff game in Abuja on Tuesday. Kabungo became ill soon after the game, which was marred by violent disorder at the final whistle. The crowd trouble was not directly linked to the Zambian doctor’s death. FIFA says Kabungo suffered “sudden cardiac death.”