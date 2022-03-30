Evan Neal takes center stage at Alabama’s pro day

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Evan Neal was the big man at Alabama’s pro day, and not just because of his towering physical presence. The Crimson Tide’s 6-foot-7, 337-pound left tackle was easily the highest-rated prospect going through pro day before representatives of all 32 NFL teams. It didn’t matter that he was just doing position drills. A three-year starter at three different positions, Neal is projected as a likely top-five pick in April’s draft, with some talk about becoming the program’s first No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948.