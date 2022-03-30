Lamar Jackson amid contract uncertainty: ‘I love my Ravens’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson says on Twitter that he loves the Baltimore Ravens amid uncertainty about his contract status beyond this year. Jackson said Wednesday he didn’t know who was putting out a “false narrative” that he was having thoughts about leaving. Jackson’s contract is an issue in Baltimore for a second straight offseason. The team still hasn’t signed him to an extension as he enters next season on his fifth-year option. General manager Eric DeCosta said last month the Ravens were working at Jackson’s pace.