Pujols gets spring hit for Cards with wife in brain surgery

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols got a good hit and then some good news about his wife’s health. The 42-year-old smacked the first single of his second act with the St. Louis Cardinals, then received a text message minutes later saying Deidre Pujols’ brain surgery was a success. Deidre Pujols posted on social media late Tuesday that she was preparing to undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor discovered in October. Her husband signed with St. Louis earlier this week and arrived in camp on Monday knowing Deidre was prepping for what doctors told them was relatively routine operation.