Red Sox add Story, hope to build on surprising run to ALCS

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox had the advantage of low expectations last season. They were coming off a last-place finish and their second straight season without a playoff appearance. Now Boston is looking to build on a surprising 2021 when it turned 92 wins and a wild-card berth into a spot in the AL Championship Series. The batting order remains strong with anchors Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts. But they will need longtime Rockies shortstop Trevor Story to make up for the departures of outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Hunter Renfroe. And the pitching rotation will have to plug gaps left by the loss of Eduardo Rodriguez and Martín Pérez until Chris Sale is healthy.