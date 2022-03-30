Salah, Haaland, Ibrahimovic among stars missing World Cup

By DANIELLA MATAR and STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writers

Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gianluigi Donnarumma are among the soccer stars who will not be playing at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. Qualification for the tournament is drawing to a close and there are several high-profile players who already know they’ll be missing soccer’s biggest event over November and December. Salah is the biggest after his missed penalty contributed to Egypt’s shootout loss to Senegal in African qualifying. The 21-year-old Haaland has time on his side with Norway but the same cannot be said of the 40-year-old Ibrahimovic.