Lindor’s spring power surge welcome sight for New York Mets

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Francisco Lindor wasn’t the franchise-altering shortstop the New York Mets were hoping for last season. His performance in this year’s shortened spring training has the Mets confident better days are coming. The switch-hitting Lindor has been among the best hitters in the Grapefruit League through two weeks of games, hitting .476 with four homers and 10 RBIs through his first 21 at-bats. It’s the kind of performance that was common when the former Cleveland star made four All-Star teams in a row from 2016 to 2019. The 28-year-old struggled for big chunks of his first season with the Mets after signing a 10-year, $341 million contract, batting just .230 with 20 homers.