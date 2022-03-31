Premier League teams agree to 5 subs starting 2022-23

LONDON (AP) — Premier League teams will be able to use five substitutions per game beginning next season in a change announced following the shareholders meeting. The switch to five subs is up from three. It brings the Premier League in line with other major competitions in Europe. The league had used five subs as a temporary measure when play resumed in 2020 following the league’s mid-season suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it had reverted back to three ahead of the 2020-21 season.