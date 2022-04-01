Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2. Josh Norris scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Senators. Austin Watson added a short-handed goal. The 6-foot-7 Sogaard became the second goaltender of Danish descent to appear in an NHL game, joining Frederik Andersen. Rookie Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.