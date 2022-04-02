Cyberknife pulls upset to win Arkansas Derby; filly 3rd

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Cyberknife won the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby by 2 3/4 lengths in the richest prep race for the Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Florent Geroux, Cyberknife ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.42 and paid $13.60, $7 and $3.60. Barber Road returned $7.40 and $4. Secret Oath is the filly trained by 86-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas. She paid $2.80 to show as the 7-5 favorite. Doppelganger was fourth. That colt had been with Hall of Famer Bob Baffert before being transferred to another trainer. Baffert’s 90-day suspension begins Monday.