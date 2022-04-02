Ginobili, Hardaway among 8 new Hall of Fame inductees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Also selected this year were WNBA great Swin Cash; former NBA coach George Karl; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national champion and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley; and former NBA official Hugh Evans. They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10. Ginobili spent his entire 16-year NBA career with San Antonio, winning four NBA championships and twice receiving All-Star nods. Hardaway played 15 NBA seasons and was a five-time All-Star in the 1990s.