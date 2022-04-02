Kopitar, Kempe, Vilardi score for Kings in 3-2 win over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anze Kopitar recorded a goal and one assist in his 1,200th career NHL game to help the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Adrian Kempe also had a goal and assist and Gabriel Vilardi notched his third goal of the season for the Kings, who have just three regulation losses in their last 18 road games. Cal Petersen stopped 25 shots for Los Angeles, which ended a three-game trip going 2-0-1. Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, who started a three-game homestand. Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg.