Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern builds Bundesliga lead

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has failed to score. It didn’t matter though as others did for Bayern Munich to stretch its Bundesliga lead to nine points with a 4-1 win in Freiburg. Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Marcel Sabitzer got the goals for Bayern to pressure second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund hosted fourth-placed Leipzig later. Six rounds remain after this weekend. Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen has defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1 to leave the visitors second from bottom on goal difference from Arminia Bielefeld, which came from behind to draw with Stuttgart 1-1. Bochum won at Hoffenheim 2-1 and last-placed Greuther Fürth drew at Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0.