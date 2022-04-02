Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho’s late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard box and glanced in a header from a right-wing cross by Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute at Anfield. Jota earned the penalty for the second goal when he was bundled over at a corner by Juraj Kucka. Second-half substitute Fabinho tucked away the spot kick in the 89th with usual penalty-taker Mohamed Salah having already been brought off. It was a 10th straight win in the league for Liverpool.