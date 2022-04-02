Man U held by Leicester 1-1, struggling to make EPL top 4

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United has been dealt a further setback in its bid to secure Champions League qualification for next season by drawing with Leicester 1-1 at home in the English Premier League. Ronaldo helped Portugal qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday but missed the game at Old Trafford with flu-like symptoms. United ended up needing a rare goal from Fred to get a point. The defensive midfielder scored in the 66th, three minutes after Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock for Leicester with a diving header. United is in sixth place and four points adrift of Arsenal, which has two games in hand.