New No. 1 Swiatek withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — New No. 1 Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Credit One Charleston Open on the same day she beat Naomi Osaka for the Miami Open title. Swiatek said in a statement she had reached the finals of three straight events and needed to rest. Swiatek was scheduled to play Charleston’s clay-court tournament for the first time. Swiatek also won at Indian Wells in March and will take over the No. 1 ranking with Ash Barty’s retirement from the game.