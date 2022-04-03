Boat Race: Oxford men win; Cambridge women set record time

LONDON (AP) — Oxford brought an end to Cambridge’s recent supremacy in the men’s Boat Race between England’s two leading universities as one of the country’s oldest sporting events made its return to the River Thames. Oxford halted its rival’s run of three straight wins in the men’s race. It was the first Boat Race held over the 6.8-kilometer stretch of the River Thames in southwest London since 2019. The 2020 race was cancelled because of the pandemic and the 2021 edition event took place without fans on the Great Ouse in Ely because of coronavirus restrictions. Cambridge leads the rivalry 85-81.Cambridge won the women’s race in a record time.