Bueckers can’t do it all as UConn comes up short for title

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Connecticut Huskies had to lean on Paige Bueckers as hard as they could against South Carolina in the NCAA championship game. She might have been enough against any other team in the country. UConn came up short in a 64-49 defeat by the Gamecocks despite another all-out effort by the sophomore star. The game was at Target Center in Minneapolis about 10 miles from where Bueckers became a star for Hopkins High School. Bueckers finished with a team-leading 14 points for UConn. She added six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.