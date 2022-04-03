College baseball goes high-tech to send pitch calls to mound

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

A growing number of college baseball teams are moving away from the tradition of catchers using their fingers and hands for pitch signs. The NCAA this year is allowing teams to have a coach in the dugout press into a keypad numbers corresponding to different pitch types and transmitting the information to a wristband worn by the pitcher. The technology called Game Day Signals was developed by a small Virginia software development company. Several college baseball powers are using the devices. Vanderbilt has all of its position players wear wristbands to receive signals for defensive adjustments or pickoff plays.