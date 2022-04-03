Dutchman Van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders for 2nd time

OUDENAARDE, Belgium (AP) — Dutchm rider Mathieu van der Poel has come out of a four-man sprint to win the Tour of Flanders cobbled classic for the second time on Sunday. Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar blew his chances in the race’s finale. Local favorite Wout van Aert of Belgium did not compete after testing positive for COVID-19. Pogacar was boxed behind rivals in the sprint and gestured in frustration as he crossed the line in fourth place. Dutch rider Dylan Van Baarle ended up runner-up ahead of Valentin Madouas of France.